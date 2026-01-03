Man arrested for vandalizing Los Angeles City Hall on New Year's Day

A man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing Los Angeles City Hall on New Year's Day, according to police.

It happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, at which point officers were called for reports of "extensive damage" to both the interior and exterior of the building, said a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The suspect gained entry through the 1st Street entrance by breaking a locked glass door and proceeded to the third floor," the LAPD release said.

Police say that the suspect, who they identified as Jose Gonzalez Chavez, vandalized areas in the hallway and rotunda. Chavez was arrested upon leaving City Hall, police said.

He was booked for felony vandalism and LAPD detectives said that his case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

On Saturday, Mayor Karen Bass shared a statement on the incident. She said that the suspect "damaged a number of items," including windows, a glass display case, computer equipment and the Katowicz menorah displayed on the third-floor rotunda.

"While there is no indication that the vandalism to the menorah was a hate crime, I was deeply disturbed that this historic menorah was damaged," Bass' statement said. "I personally called the Cunin family, who each year generously loan the menorah to City Hall and the people of Los Angeles, to inform them of the incident."

Bass said that Chavez is being evaluated for mental health concerns and that a full evaluation of security at City Hall was already underway.

Police asked anyone who may know more to contact them at (213) 833-3750.