Suspicious package leads to the evacuation of Los Angeles City Hall

Suspicious package leads to the evacuation of Los Angeles City Hall

Suspicious package leads to the evacuation of Los Angeles City Hall

Evacuations are in place at Los Angeles City Hall on Monday afternoon as police investigate a suspicious package.

The Los Angeles Police Department got a call at 11:07 a.m. of a suspicious package. The bomb squad is responding.

This is a developing story.