Los Angeles City Council splits on appointment of Heather Hutt to represent 10th District

The 10th District of Los Angeles continues without a voting representative Wednesday, after the proposed appointment of Heather Hutt as an interim council member was delayed.

Five council members – Bob Blumenfield, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Mike Bonin, Nithya Raman, and Monica Rodriguez – had voted against considering the appointment, which was introduced Friday by Council President Nury Martinez. Council members Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo, Mitch O'Farrell and Paul Koretz seconded Martinez's motion proposing to appoint Hutt.

The motion had required 10 votes for a public hearing to go forward Tuesday, so the matter was delayed for committee discussion.

Hutt had been serving as caretaker of the district. Martinez nominated her for the seat after Herb Wesson, who was appointed an interim council member earlier this year, resigned last week. Wesson was intended to replace indicted Councilman Mark-Ridley Thomas.

"It's unfortunate that we found ourselves here today where members voted against considering Heather Hutt's appointment and, as a result, continue to deny over 260,000 people in this city a vote and a representative on the Los Angeles City Council," Martinez said in a statement. "But as a woman of color, it's all too familiar – I know the hurdles that we have to jump through to prove our qualifications again and again."

In a statement, Hutt said she was disappointed with the council's decision, but would continue to serve the district.

the council members who had the faith in me to lead and do what is best for

this district,'' Hutt said. "My hope moving forward is that the council reconsider the needs of the residents of CD10.''