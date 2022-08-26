Heather Hutt appointed to Mark Ridley-Thomas' LA City Council seat

Heather Hutt was appointed Friday to the Los Angeles City Council as a voting representative of the 10th Council District, the first woman to represent South Los Angeles in a decade.

Hutt, who had been serving as the district's non-voting caretaking and chief of staff, was appointed to the council just a day after Herb Wesson resigned. Wesson had been reappointed to the seat by the council earlier this year, but a judge ruled this week that the reappointment had violated term iimit laws.

The council seat had been left vacant by Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, who faces federal bribery and conspiracy charges from his time as a Los Angeles County supervisor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting trial.

(credit: City of Los Angeles)

Hutt has a long history in District 10, according to Council President Nury Martinez. Hutt's grandparents moved to Leimert Park in 1926, and she lives in the Baldwin Vista area, where she raised her family. She also has an established record of public service, having served as state director for then-Sen. Kamala Harris and as district director for former state Sen. Isadore Hall.

The motion to appoint Hutt was introduced by Martinez, who says she chose to appoint a voting member instead of calling for a special election due to the potential charter-crisis that could ensue if the residents were to elect another councilmember to the seat and Ridley-Thomas is cleared of all charges before his term is completed. The motion calls for Hutt to hold the office through the term, and if Ridley-Thomas is acquitted or cleared of charges, he would be eligible to resume his elected duties.