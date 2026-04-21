Los Angeles City Council approves $9 million to repair sidewalks near Olympic venues by 2028

Los Angeles City Council members on Tuesday unanimously authorized $9.5 million to help repair sidewalks near venues for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Of the lump sum, $5.3 million will go to repairs, construction management, engineering support and consultant services, while nearly $4 million will be allocated to help fund the Los Angeles Neighborhood Initiative and the Los Angeles Conservation Corps as they repair sidewalks near areas critical to the games. The remaining $650,000 will be used to cover salaries, staff costs and overtime.

The motion was introduced in late March by council members Eunisses Hernandez and Monica Rodriguez.

During Tuesday's meeting, Rodriguez said that the $4 million will expand the pilot program she created in partnership with the LA Conservation Corps, the Youth Sidewalk Repair Program. The program offers on-the-job experience to local youth between the ages of 18 and 26. They will also be provided with construction career certification through the program.

So far, she says that three groups have been helped, and that a fourth is currently receiving training.

"Angelenos shouldn't have to wait for the Olympics to enjoy safer, more accessible sidewalks they deserve," a statement from Rodriguez said. "We need to deliver these critical infrastructure improvements right now. My Youth Sidewalk Repair Program in Council District 7 has already proven that we can accelerate the repair of dilapidated infrastructure while creating meaningful, paid job opportunities for our city's young people, mitigating liability risk, and improving accessibility in our neighborhoods."

Some of the notable areas across Los Angeles County where Olympic events will be hosted include Exposition Park, Venice, the Port of Los Angeles and many more.