Los Angeles City Council unveils $10.5 million package for Boyle Heights warehouse fire recovery

A $10.5 million recovery package may be on its way for residents and businesses affected by June's Boyle Heights warehouse fire and its subsequent clean-up process.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents parts of East LA including Boyle Heights, announced the package Wednesday. Her office said the council is expected to approve an initial $5 million transfer Wednesday that will provide financial assistance for businesses and households.

The initial package would include enhanced public sanitation services.

"Working families and local businesses in Boyle Heights have spent months living with the consequences of this fire. They deserve a recovery effort that addresses the financial strain they shouldered as well as the cleanup," Jurado said.

After that initial phase is approved, a second phase would provide another $5.5 million in Measure A funding for "additional household assistance."

During a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Karen Bass praised Jurado for the policy and said she vows to continue to support the Boyle Heights community.

"When a community faces a crisis, the responsibility of government doesn't end when the emergency is over," she said. "That is when the longer, harder work begins. And now we have a responsibility to stay in that work."

The fire began on June 17 at a Lineage cold storage facility. Food waste ruined amid the blaze took more than two months to clean up as the operation missed several deadlines set by the city, leading to unbearable odors in the area and rodent infestations.

Lineage said the cleanup cost more than $100 million.

The full plan for the recovery fund is as follows, according to Jurado's office:

Phase 1: $5M from Unappropriated Balance to LA Sanitation and Community Investment Department (CID) and LA Sanitation (LASAN) on 10/28/2026

$2.5M in financial awards to more than 100 Boyle Heights businesses in ZIP codes 90033, 90032, and 90063

Qualified businesses with fewer than 6 employees are eligible to receive $2,500 per month for six months

$1.8M in financial assistance to Boyle Heights households in ZIP codes 90033, 90032, and 90063

Remediation recommendations should include, but not be limited to, funding for utility bill payment and emergency financial assistance.

CID will provide a program proposal that includes best practices of reaching affected households

$664,460 of additional supplies and overtime salaries for pressure washing, bulky item pickup, and illegal dumping responses in Boyle Heights through the end of the current fiscal year

Phase 2: $5.5M of Measure A funding from LACAHSA