Lineage food removal process at Boyle Heights warehouse is completed

After more than two months, the last of the food waste inside the burnt-out Lineage cold storage warehouse that went up in flames in June has been removed.

The news was announced by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which sent a team to the Los Palos Street facility on Saturday to confirm that the process was finished.

"Today, South Coast AQMD's enforcement team was on site ... and confirmed that Lineage has completed removal of the bulk food waste, marking the completion of a major phase of cleanup following weeks of persistent odors impacting surrounding communities," the AQMD release said.

Now, Lineage Logistics is tasked with the final step of cleanup activities that were laid out by AQMD officials in July when they approved an order of abatement that could increase the potential fines if Lineage failed to comply.

"With all the bulk food waste removed, the 7-day clock has started for Lineage to complete final clean-up activities that include complete debris removal, power washing, and disinfecting of Freezer 1," AQMD's release said. "Negative air pressure must be maintained inside the building during this work, and air pollution control equipment must continue to operate."

Lineage recently missed a food removal deadline set by the Los Angeles City Council and Mayor Karen Bass on August 14. Company officials argued that the 45-day timeline was set back by "persistent flare-ups" in the fire that made entry into the warehouse unsafe.

The June 17 fire burned for days after igniting on the roof of the 500,000 square-foot building. Once it was finally fully contained, nearly two weeks later, the approximately 85 million pounds of food being stored at the warehouse were left behind. In the weeks since, Boyle Heights residents and other surrounding communities have been subject to rodent infestations, a putrid smell of rotting food and an influx of flies.

AQMD officials said that since July 12, they have received nearly 5,000 odor complaints from the warehouse "reporting persistent rotting, sour and garbage-like odors." Since then, they have issued 38 Notices of Violation for public nuisance.

"South Coast AQMD continues to conduct daily facility inspections and air monitoring in Boyle Heights," the release said. "If the facility continues to cause public nuisance odors or fails to meet the Order for Abatement, South Coast AQMD may pursue further enforcement, including higher penalties, additional Notices of Violation or seeking to modify the Order through the Hearing Board.

Last week, LA City Council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee recommended that rebuilding or reconstructing permits for the warehouse should not be issued to Lineage or Chill Build, which owns the building, after they recently submitted plans to reconstruct the warehouse last month. The decision will ultimately fall on the full council.