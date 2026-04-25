Chargers address defensive and offensive lines in 2026 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers addressed some of the more flaring holes in their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft, picking several offensive and defensive lineman in hopes of bolstering their strength in the trenches.

With their first round pick, they selected Miami edge Akheem Mesidor, 25. Though a little older than other members of the draft class, profiles from NFL scouts say that he has a unique blend of finesse and power paired with knowledge from coaching by Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor at Miami.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is pressured by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mesidor was named All-ACC First Team in his senior season with the Hurricanes and a Second-Team All-American by Sporting News. He tallied 63 total tackles in 15 games, including 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

He has been compared to Jonathan Greenard, the Pro Bowl edge who was recently traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before landing a $100 million deal.

The Bolts then selected Florida center Jake Slaughter with the No. 31 overall pick, in the second round. He was a three-year starter and was ranked as the No. 1 overall center at the 2026 NFL Combine, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. During an interview following the pick, Chargers general manager Joe Horitz said that they project him playing as a guard.

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter lines up for a play during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators on November 29, 2025 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the fourth round, the Chargers again focused on offensive line by selecting Memphis senior tackle Travis Burke. At 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds he is one of the largest players in the Draft. He started 11 games in his senior season and was named First-Team All-American Athletic Conference.

They took a piar of guards in the sixth round, Boston College senior Logan Taylor and Oregon senior Alex Harkey. Taylor, 6-foot-6 and 314 pounds, ranked as the 21st guard in the NFL Combine, while Harkey, 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, ranked 13th.

"We want to create the most competitive environment we can out there, and it's more players, the better," Hortiz told reporters following the picks.

Nick Barrett of the South Carolina Gamecocks pursues a play on defense during a college football game against the Clemson Tigers on November 29, 2025 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Bolts also added an additional defensive tackle in the fifth round, South Carolina senior Nick Barrett. He ranked 24th amongst other tackles at the Combine and scouts say that he isn't "overly explosive" or athletic, but that he has power that helps him clog running lanes.

As part of their three picks in the fourth round, the Chargers also took Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson and Arizona junior safety Genesis Smith. Thompson, a speedy 5-foot-9 vertical threat who has been compared to J.J. Nelson, who most recently played in the NFL in 2019 with the then-Oakland Raiders. NFL scouts said that Smith, who was named Third-Team All-Big 12 Conference last season, offers ballhawking coverage but lacks abilities as an open-field tackler.