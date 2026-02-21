$5 million in stolen cargo recovered, multiple arrests made in Los Angeles cargo theft investigation

Five people were arrested and more than $5 million in stolen cargo was recovered when Los Angeles police served a series of search warrants throughout Southern California this week.

The collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies saw three search warrants served on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 in the cities of Corona, Compton and Wilmington, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"During the service of the warrants, investigators impounded 84 stolen container chassis, 11 tractors, 25 vehicles, 6 all-terrain vehicles, and 2 heavy-duty forklifts believed to be associated with fraudulent vehicle identification members," the release said. "Additionally, investigators recovered three handguns, multiple digital devices, and U.S. currency totaling $301, 604."

Some of the vehicles recovered by investigators during three search warrants served across Southern California on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. Los Angeles Police Department

Five people, all Corona residents, were arrested and booked for grand theft, police said. They have been identified as Jose Del Toro Sr., 43; Maria Ramos, 42; Malissa Del Toro, 25; Jose Del Toro Jr., 23; and Yairet Jimenez, 23.

Investigators believe that the estimated value of the recovered property is worth more than $5 million. They said that the investigation remains ongoing and that more arrests are expected.

"This case underscores the importance of interagency collaboration in combating large-scale cargo theft and preserving the integrity of commercial supply chains," police said.

The investigation and search warrants were conducted by personnel with LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Task Force, the Los Angeles Port Police, the California Department of Justice Tax Recovery in the Underground Economy Program and the California Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations Division.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 486-8766.