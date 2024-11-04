What local measures are on the ballot in Los Angeles County? Here's what to know

Voters are weighing several measures and charter amendments that could change the way the city and county of Los Angeles will operate. Here are the proposals on the 2024 ballot.

Amendment HH

This city charter amendment would clarify the roles of certain officials and make other changes related to city governance. It would expand the city attorney's subpoena power and allow the city controller to carry out financial audits and obtain and access to records of any entity that receives or manages city funds.

The amendment would also require that two members of the Board of Harbor Commissioners live within the harbor area, including one from San Pedro and the other from Wilmington. Those appointed to city boards or commissions would have to release financial disclosures to the Ethics Commission and City Council ahead of confirmation of their appointment.

Amendment DD

Every 10 years, the LA city charter requires the boundaries of each council district to be reviewed by an advisory commission that subsequently makes recommendations to the city council. The final decisions on drawing districts lie in the hands of the council and mayor.

This measure would establish an Independent Redistricting Commission to make those final decisions — without the mayor or city council's involvement. The commission would act impartially in redistricting, educate the public about the process, receive and weigh public input, and make recommendations to city officials.

No one who has contributed to the campaign of an elected city official would be eligible to serve on the commission. It would include 16 members and four alternates.

Amendment ER

The Los Angeles City Ethics Commission was established with voters' approval in 1990 to protect the integrity of city government and elections, dealing with issues such as campaign finance and lobbying.

This amendment would increase financial penalties imposed by the commission from $5,000 per violation to $15,000; establish a minimum annual budget for the commission; allow it to retain its own legal counsel for investigations; require the city council to hold public hearings on the commission policy proposals and prevent certain individuals from being appointed as members — including relatives of elected LA city officials, paid campaign consultants and major campaign donors.

Amendment II

The proposal seeks to amend the city charter by clarifying and updating roles and procedures.

Specifically, Amendment II will clearly classify the El Pueblo Monument and Los Angeles Zoo as park property. It would also allow the city and its various departments to sell merchandise and food to support their operations. The Airport Commission's authority to establish fees and regulations will also be clarified.

In addition to other procedural changes, gender identity will be added as one of the nondiscrimination rules applicable for employment in city government jobs.

Amendment FF

The measure aims to allow peace officers employed by the Police, Airport, Harbor and Recreation and Parks departments to change pension plans. Currently, they are currently enrolled in the Los Angeles City Employees' Retirement System, rather than the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pension Plan.

If approved, qualifying members can transfer their membership, years of service and retirement contributions from LACERS to the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions pension plan, Tier 6. Amendment FF would also require the city to cover all expenses and costs tied to the transfers.

Amendment LL

The measure aims to create an independent commission to change district lines for the Los Angeles Unified School District's Board of Education. If approved, the commission will redraw district lines every 10 years. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk did not receive statements in support or against Amendment LL.

County Measure A

The ballot initiative aims to repeal a previously existing tax, Measure H, and replace it with a new half-cent sales tax to raise money for homeless services and affordable housing. According to proponents, it would raise more than $1 billion to fund several programs and services aimed at combating the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles County.

Measure A will also require accountability and results, including audits and oversight, according to the ballot text.

County Measure E

This proposed ordinance will call for an annual 6-cent-per-square foot tax on certain parcel improvements, or alterations to property or land. Measure E will generate $152 million annually, earmarked for local fire departments, paramedics and 911 communications. The measure requires oversight by independent citizens.

If passed, the ordinance will stay in effect until ended by voters and will be limited to an annual 2% adjustment. Low-income seniors are exempt from the tax.

County Measure G

This initiative to amend the Los Angeles County Charter aims to expand the Board of Supervisors, create two new government entities and increase public financial transparency.

calls for nine seats on the Board of Supervisors — nearly doubling the size from the current five positions. Proponents of the measure argue its passage is necessary for the board to adequately represent LA County's population of nearly 10 million people, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

On top of adding seats to the board, the proposal would create an independent ethics commission and nonpartisan Legislative Analyst — somewhat similar to the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office.

Finally, Measure G would require county departments to present annual budgets at public meetings.

Measure G has divided the current members of the LA County Board of Supervisors, with Supervisors Lindsey Horvath, Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis in support, and Holly Mitchell and Kathryn Barger in opposition.

For more information on other races in this election, visit the CBS News Los Angeles Voter Guide.