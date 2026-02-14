Los Angeles beaches could join National Park System; officials seek public input

The National Park Service is seeking public input as a stretch of popular Los Angeles beaches is being considered for designation as a national park.

The Los Angeles Coastal Area Special Resource Study was announced last week, meaning that government officials are working to determine if the region meets the criteria to become a national park in the country's National Park System, which currently has 433 parks, including historic sites, battlefields and preserves.

The area being studied runs from Will Rogers State Beach, near the Pacific Palisades, to Torrance Beach, also including stretches of the coastline in San Pedro.

According to the National Park Service, the study aims to "gather information about select sites along the Los Angeles coast through research and public input, and then to report these findings to Congress." Officials will "evaluate the potential for inclusion of the Los Angeles coast ... based upon whether it meets established criteria for significance, suitability, feasibility, and the need for NPS management."

National park designation can only occur through congressional action or presidential proclamation, according to NPS.

Earlier this week, officials hosted a virtual meeting to gather input from the public. They have a second meeting planned for March 11 at 6 p.m. Public comments are also being accepted online through April 6.