Los Angeles babysitter charged with child sexual abuse

Los Angeles County prosecutors charged a babysitter, who also worked as a children's snowboard instructor, with child sexual abuse crimes.

Vincent Everette Smith Jr., 28, faces two counts related to sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office added special allegations that he befriended the victim, had "substantial sexual conduct with the victim" and that the crimes involved tying or binding.

Under California law, special allegations allow harsher penalties if a suspect is convicted as charged.

If convicted as charged, Smith Jr. faces 50 years to life in state prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

"Babysitting, unfortunately, represents an ideal opportunity for child predators," LA County DA Nathan Hochman said. "I urge anyone with any information about the defendant or other suspected child abusers to come forward. My office will seek maximum sentences against child sex predators for their sickening crimes."

According to jail records, the Torrance Police Department arrested Smith Jr. on Dec. 9. Prosecutors said he has been in custody without bail since his initial court appearance on Dec. 11. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Prosecutors released his booking photo, believing that there may be more victims.

Investigators asked anyone with information on the case or possible victims to contact Detective Michelle Lowery at the Torrance Police Department at (310) 618-5570. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.