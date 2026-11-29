Nearly 100 aftershocks have rattled Southern California in the aftermath of Saturday morning's 5.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Manhattan Beach in Los Angeles County, as they continued to roll in overnight into early Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest aftershock of at least 2.5 magnitude was reported at 1:53 a.m. The 2.5-magnitude tremor was reported about 3.7 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach, alongside the cluster of quakes that began with the 5.0-magnitude earthquake at about 9:30 a.m.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said in a news conference Saturday that the aftershocks followed a standard pattern following an initial earthquake of that size.

"[We consider it a] relatively robust aftershock sequence," she said.

A series of earthquakes off the coast of Manhattan Beach. USGS

The USGS on Saturday night said more than 80 aftershocks were reported. Three aftershocks were reported larger than a 4.0-magnitude, including a 4.5-magnitude quake at 11:41 a.m. Saturday.

Officials have continued to warn residents of the Los Angeles area to stay vigilant and prepare for sizeable aftershocks. LA Mayor Karen Bass said there were no reports of major damage to critical infrastructure, but the city will continue to monitor conditions moving forward.

"Today's seismic activity serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can happen at any time in California. Angelenos should take steps to prepare," she said.

On Saturday night, the city of Manhattan Beach said building inspections were ongoing for potential damage, and some buildings have already been red or yellow-tagged. The National Tsunami Warning Center said there is no danger of a tsunami resulting from the earthquake. As a precaution, the Manhattan Beach pier was closed Saturday, but reopened by Sunday morning.

Some businesses in El Segundo and Hermosa Beach reported minor damage, like broken windows and items inside stores. At LAX, a series of windows shattered inside a terminal, resulting in minimal damage.

Unplanned flaring occurred at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo and the Torrance Refinery on Saturday, but spokespersons for both refineries said there was no safety risk for their communities.