A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks rocked Southern California on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The initial quake was reported at 9:30 a.m. about 6 miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach. It was about 5.6 miles deep, the USGS said.

At least six aftershocks followed with preliminary magnitudes of 2.8, 3.0, 2.5, 3.7, 2.8 and 3.8, the USGS said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said no significant injuries or damage were reported as of 10:40 a.m.

LA Mayor Karen Bass reminded residents to take cover and prepare for aftershocks.

"A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 AM this morning," she said. "So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed."

In a news conference Saturday morning, seismologist Lucy Jones said it's "highly improbable" that any significant damage could result from the quakes.

"Shaking dies off very rapidly with distance," she said. "By being offshore, we've reduced that to a certain extent ... I can't imagine that we're looking at anything really significant."

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there is no danger of a tsunami resulting from the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.