Los Angeles Academy Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving "threat of violence"

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating threats of violence made against Los Angeles Academy Middle School. 

According to Los Angeles School Police, "the school received a threat of violence via 911 call" at around 1:30 p.m.

In response, school officials placed the campus on lockdown as as officers with both LASPD and Los Angeles Police Department conducted a safety sweep for a possible victim or suspects involved in the incident. 

Police also noted that the Summit Preparatory School is a charter school that also operates on the LAAMD campus. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on September 27, 2022 / 3:35 PM

