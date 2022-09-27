Los Angeles Academy Middle School placed on lockdown after receiving "threat of violence"
Authorities are investigating threats of violence made against Los Angeles Academy Middle School.
According to Los Angeles School Police, "the school received a threat of violence via 911 call" at around 1:30 p.m.
In response, school officials placed the campus on lockdown as as officers with both LASPD and Los Angeles Police Department conducted a safety sweep for a possible victim or suspects involved in the incident.
Police also noted that the Summit Preparatory School is a charter school that also operates on the LAAMD campus.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
