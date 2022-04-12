Lorenzen has strong Angels debut in 6-2 victory over Miami

Michael Lorenzen allowed one run on two hits over six innings in his Angels debut and Brandon Marsh hit an early three-run homer in Los Angeles' 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Jo Adell also went deep for the Angels, who bounced back after losing three of four to defending AL champion Houston in the season-opening series.

Jesús Sánchez accounted for both Marlins runs with a pair of solo homers. Miami manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the fourth for arguing with plate umpire Nick Mahrley.

Lorenzen (1-0) struck out seven. His only costly mistake came in the fourth inning, when Sánchez drove a hanging cutter over the center-field fence.

Lorenzen, who grew up in Anaheim and went to Cal State Fullerton, signed a one-year contract with his hometown club after seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. This is the first time since his 2015 rookie season that he's being counted on as a regular starting pitcher after primarily being used out of the bullpen for the past six years.

It is the first time since July 9, 2015, also against the Marlins, that the right-hander has gone at least six innings.

Shohei Ohtani led off the Angels' first with a single and advanced to second with his first stolen base of the season. Max Stassi drew a walk with two outs before Marsh connected on Elieser Hernandez's fastball over the middle of the plate for a three-run drive to center.

It was Marsh's third big league home run, but first in the home confines of Angel Stadium.

Adell, who was 0 for 9 and struck out seven times in the season-opening series against Houston, led off the second with a shot to center to make it 4-0.

Hernandez (0-1) went four innings and allowed four runs on five hits with six strikeouts.

The Angels added a pair of runs in the eighth on RBI doubles by Marsh and Adell.

Los Angeles pitchers had retired 17 straight until Sanchez homered off Raisel Iglesias with two outs in the ninth.