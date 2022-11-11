Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson dies at 70

Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson, known around the station as the "money man," has died at 70.

"With much sadness and a collective broken heart, our family is sad to announce that our brother, Alan Mendelson, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas," his brother Seth Mendelson said in a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

CBSLA

Mendelson worked for KCAL9 for about two decades. During that time and throughout the 1990s, he provided consumers with valuable news through his "Best Buys" segment where he would show you where to get good deals on everything from electronics to clothes.

"Alan was very smart, informative and knew everything about money — that's why we called him the 'money man,'" said CBSLA anchor Pat Harvey. "He was a very warm gentleman that provided laughs to me while on the set... Gone too soon"

Following his tenure, Mendelson moved to Las Vegas where he ran his own television company until his death.

Mendelson began his career as a roving reporter for a local Syracuse station for several years. He left Upstate New York to help run the assignment desk for the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite where he developed strong friendships with Cronkite and anchor Dan Rather.

"He made a name for himself as the person who broke the news of the death of former New York Governor and Vice President Nelson Rockefeller," his brother said.

After years behind the scenes, Mendelson yearned to be in front of the camera, eventually leaving New York to become a reporter for WTVJ in Miami.

"For some reason, Alan was sent to Ethiopia where he covered a civil war and was pinned down by enemy fire for several hours before friendly troops were able to get him and his crew to safety," his brother said.

Mendelson is survived by his son Jason, daughter Marisa, grandson Merritt, brother Seth, sisters Leslie and Betsy as well as his nieces and nephews.

"He will be missed by all of us," said Seth.