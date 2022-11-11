Watch CBS News

Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson dies at 70

Longtime KCAL9 reporter Alan Mendelson, known around the station as the "money man," has died at 70. Mendelson is survived by his son Jason, daughter Marisa, grandson Merritt, brother Seth, sisters Leslie and Betsy as well as his nieces and nephews.
