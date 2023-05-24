Long Beach's Aquarium of the Pacific celebrates its 25th anniversary

Keep an eye on big changes coming to the now quarter-century-old Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

"My grandmother lived here for 40 years," said longtime member Sandy Ingersoll. "I watched this be built.

Ingersoll added that the aquarium transformed Long Beach's downtown area since it opened in 1998.

"Years ago, you didn't come to this neighborhood," she said. "Now it's fabulous."

Friday, the aquarium is kicking off its 25th birthday celebration with the launch of a new podcast, family activities and a daily social media challenge for guests to find a clear octopus figurine hidden somewhere in the center.

"The person to find and post it on social receives a prize," said Jennie Dean, vice president of education and conservation.

Aquarium staff said this year's goal is to provide guests a more hands-on interaction. In July, a newly reimagined version of the Southern California Gallery will open, featuring some local favorites like the California two-spot octopus, leopard sharks, seals and sea lions.

Additionally, staff said they're working on a new marine species report card which is a collaborative project with universities, government entities and other nonprofits to really understand the future of marine life.

"It will give you a sense of how well something is doing of if something is in trouble," said Dean. "The intention is to do this every three years."

Along with the new education programs, the aquarium will also put a heavy emphasis on its conservation efforts.

With all of these new programs, lectures and exhibits, guests like Ingersoll said they're excited for the future.

"As long as I live in California, this is a go-to place," said Dean. "It's not expensive. It's better than Mickey's House!"