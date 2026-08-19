Victim of Long Beach triple-shooting dies after 5 days in the hospital, police say

One of the three women wounded during a shooting in Long Beach in early August has died after nearly a week in the hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened back on Aug. 9 at around 11:30 p.m., when Long Beach Police Department officers said they were called to the 100 block of E. Pacific Coast Highway. At the time, they arrived and found three women suffering from gunshot wounds, each of whom was taken to a nearby hospital.

Two of the victims were said to be in critical condition, while one had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, 10 days after the shooting happened, police said that one of the victims died on August 14. She was identified as 56-year-old Claudine Williams.

Police still have not provided information on a suspect or motive in the shooting as their investigation continues.

"Detectives believe the incident is not a random act of violence," the news release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD at 562-570-7244.