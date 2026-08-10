3 women injured after shooting in Long Beach

Three women were injured after a shooting in Long Beach on Sunday night.

Just after 11 p.m., the Long Beach Police Department received calls about a shooting near a liquor store on Pacific Coast Highway and Pine Avenue. When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One woman who had been hit in the upper body and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other women had been shot in their lower bodies but are expected to recover.

Police said there appeared to be several people in the area at the time, but detectives haven't said if the witnesses were about to tell them what led to the shooting, or if there was some sort of fight before.

Officers will be reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby liquor store that was open during the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time. It is also unclear what led up to the shooting.