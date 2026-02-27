Long Beach police arrest two teens for attempted murder shooting

Long Beach police arrested two teenagers for shooting and wounding a 14-year-old boy last weekend.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Elm Avenue at around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday after learning of a shooting in the area, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but is now said to be stable, police said.

The investigation was handed to LBPD's gang detectives, who determined that the victim was walking on Locust Avenue when he was approached by a suspect.

"The victim attempted to flee, but the suspect pursued him on foot and fired several shots, striking the victim," the release said. "The suspect then approached and pistol-whipped the victim. The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to officers' arrival."

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old Long Beach resident, he was arrested the next day in Lakewood, police said.

They also arrested 19-year-old Long Beach resident Jian Xavier Salas for his "involvement" in the shooting. He was booked for attempted murder and accessory after the fact. As of Friday, his bail was set at $75,000.

The case has been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

As they continue to investigate a motive in the shooting, LBPD detectives asked anyone who may know more to contact them at (562) 570-7130.