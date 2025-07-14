Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach business looted, vandalized during street takeover

By Amanda Starrantino,
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police in Long Beach say multiple businesses were looted and vandalized after a street takeover Sunday night.

Dozens of cars blocked the intersection of Harding Street and Orange Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Neighbors say that the street takeovers are nothing new and take place almost every weekend.

 "They just fill up, so many people and sometimes the police can not even get through," said Marty Johnson, a Long Beach resident.

Video from the takeover shows a crowd of people in the street and multiple drivers performing donuts, burnouts and other stunts. During the takeover, a large group of people wearing masks moved over to J&G Market, where looters began breaking glass and grabbing items.

When officers from the Long Beach Police Department arrived to disperse the crowd and clear the store, people fled on foot.

"It's so loud and it is screeching. They should be able to hear it at the police department; they should already be here," said Christy Miles, a Long Beach resident. "If this is happening for five months, they should already know to come here. Be here on Friday and Saturday nights, be here, help the community."

It is unclear if police have made any arrests. It is also unclear if there were any injuries. 

Amanda Starrantino

Amanda Starrantino joined KPIX 5 in October 2021. She is the co-anchor of CBS Bay Area's morning and noon newscasts.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.