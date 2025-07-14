Long Beach business looted, vandalized during street takeover

Police in Long Beach say multiple businesses were looted and vandalized after a street takeover Sunday night.

Dozens of cars blocked the intersection of Harding Street and Orange Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Neighbors say that the street takeovers are nothing new and take place almost every weekend.

"They just fill up, so many people and sometimes the police can not even get through," said Marty Johnson, a Long Beach resident.

Video from the takeover shows a crowd of people in the street and multiple drivers performing donuts, burnouts and other stunts. During the takeover, a large group of people wearing masks moved over to J&G Market, where looters began breaking glass and grabbing items.

When officers from the Long Beach Police Department arrived to disperse the crowd and clear the store, people fled on foot.

"It's so loud and it is screeching. They should be able to hear it at the police department; they should already be here," said Christy Miles, a Long Beach resident. "If this is happening for five months, they should already know to come here. Be here on Friday and Saturday nights, be here, help the community."

It is unclear if police have made any arrests. It is also unclear if there were any injuries.