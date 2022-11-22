Long Beach stolen dog is returned weeks later

Jack, a six-year-old full-bred German Shepherd is back home after he was stolen out of his Long Beach yard Saturday, Oct. 29.

After weeks of pleading for her dog's return through posted flyers and endless social media posts, Lisa Hartouni turned to social media once more to say Jack is home.

"Thank you everyone who posted and re-posted my flyers; said prayers; and kept his story going until something/someone cracked! I am so thankful for all the help and support you all offered and gave us. It takes a village." wrote Hartouni.

At the time Jack was stolen, Hartouni said she felt life she was watched and targeted as she walked Jack through the neighborhood. Hartouni has limited mobility and uses an electirc scooter on her dog walks. She said while on a walk, a man approached her and insisted that Jack was his friend's dog. Days later when they returned home after a walk. Hartouni reported she momentarily stepped in the house to grab treats and Jack was stolen within minutes from the backyard.

The neighbor's surveillance footage captured two men nabbing the dog. No word on who or how Jack was returned, but Hartouni posted there was a sizable award offered for his safe return.