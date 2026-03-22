Suspect at large after stabbing in Long Beach leaves one hospitalized

Police are still searching for the suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in Long Beach late Saturday night.

It happened a little before 10:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from non-life-threatening wounds to the upper body.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"The suspect fled the scene prior to officer arrival," police said. "The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and the male suspect are known to each other."

No further information was provided.