Long Beach Poly student injured in off-campus shooting, principal confirms

A Long Beach Polytechnic High School student was shot less than one block from campus on Tuesday morning, the school confirmed.

In a letter sent to the school's community, Principal Dr. Alejandro Vega said the shooting occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Atlantic Boulevard, just south of 15th Street.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, a 16-year-old student was injured when an adult male walked up to a group of boys and fired shots at them.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our campus remains safe, and there was no impact on school instruction," Vega said. "As an added precaution, Long Beach Unified School District School Safety will maintain an increased presence around our school."

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. His identity remains unknown as of 1:20 p.m.

No additional details were immediately made available.