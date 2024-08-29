Long Beach police seek additional victims of alleged peeping Tom

Sex crime detectives in Long Beach arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly taking unpermitted photos of people while doing maintenance work and are asking for possible additional victims to come forward.

Jeremy Gonzalez of Los Angeles was arrested Aug. 28 for what detectives believe are numerous incidents between April and December of 2023, where he allegedly took photos of the victims and their property.

Police say he was working as a maintenance worker at a residential complex on Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue when the alleged incidents occurred.

Gonzales was booked for 30 counts of invasion of privacy and bail was set at $300,000.

Detectives encourage any possible victims to contact the Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368.

Jeremy Gonzalez was booked for 30 counts of invasion of privacy and bail was set at $300,000. Long Beach Police Department