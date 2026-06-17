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Long Beach police seek public's help to find alleged parrot thieves

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Police in Long Beach are asking for the public's help in finding a stolen parrot and the two suspects who took it from its cage.

On June 5, just before 3 a.m., two men opened a cage sitting outside a residence in the 3000 block of Cortner Avenue. They allegedly grabbed the yellow-naped amazon parrot and ran off. It is believed they got into a black sedan, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

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A yellow-naped amazon parrot was allegedly stolen from its outdoor cage in the 3000 block of Cortner Avenue in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department

Police released images of the suspects, showing one wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes, and the other wearing a dark hoodie and black pants.

The parrot is mostly green with yellow coloring on its head.

Anyone with information about this incident is to contact the Burglary Detail at (562) 570-7351.

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Two suspects allegedly stole a parrot from its outdoor cage in the 3000 block of Cortner Avenue in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department

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