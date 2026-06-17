Long Beach police seek public's help to find alleged parrot thieves

Police in Long Beach are asking for the public's help in finding a stolen parrot and the two suspects who took it from its cage.

On June 5, just before 3 a.m., two men opened a cage sitting outside a residence in the 3000 block of Cortner Avenue. They allegedly grabbed the yellow-naped amazon parrot and ran off. It is believed they got into a black sedan, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A yellow-naped amazon parrot was allegedly stolen from its outdoor cage in the 3000 block of Cortner Avenue in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department

Police released images of the suspects, showing one wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes, and the other wearing a dark hoodie and black pants.

The parrot is mostly green with yellow coloring on its head.

Anyone with information about this incident is to contact the Burglary Detail at (562) 570-7351.