2 arrested for alleged robbery of off-duty Long Beach police officer in July

Two people have been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of an off-duty Long Beach Police Department officer in July.

In a news release, LBPD officials said that detectives investigating the July 12 incident identified the suspects as a 16-year-old boy from Los Angeles, who was not identified due to his age, and a 22-year-old Los Angeles man, Mellaki Hanzome Easter.

The incident happened on July 12 at around 1:30 p.m., when police said that an off-duty officer was approached by two people at gunpoint, who robbed him near Bixby Road and Orange Avenue. The officer fired shots toward the suspects at the time as they fled the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

About a week later, LBPD detectives shared photos of the black Mercedes-Benz that the suspects were believed to have been driving when the robbery occurred.

Both suspects were arrested early Friday morning when SWAT officers with LBPD and the Los Angeles Police Department executed search warrants at each of their residences in Los Angeles.

Easter was arrested in the 1300 block of 118th Street and booked for two counts of robbery and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $100,000, police said.

The teenager was taken into custody in the 12200 block of Elva Avenue and booked on the same counts. Police said he was being held without bail.

As they prepare to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration, police asked anyone who knows more to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Hutchinson or Valenzuela at 562-570-7244.