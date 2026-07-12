Off-duty Long Beach police officer fires shots during robbery

An off-duty Long Beach Police Department officer fired shots during a robbery on Sunday afternoon, according to department officials.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m., when the off-duty officer was near Bixby Road and Orange Avenue, an LBPD spokesperson told CBS LA.

While there, he was "approached by a male suspect who pointed what is believed to be a firearm at him, while another male suspect robbed him."

Police say that the off-duty officer then fired multiple shots at the suspects.

"The officer did not sustain any injuries," LBPD officials said. "The suspects fled the area. It is not known if any of the suspects were struck by gunfire."

LBPD detectives are now investigating the robbery and the officer-involved shooting. It's unclear what, if anything, was taken from the officer.

Aerial footage showed more than a dozen evidence markers on the street where the robbery and shooting took place, as LBPD officers surveyed the nearby area.