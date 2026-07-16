Long Beach police seeking assistance finding suspects who robbed off-duty officer

Long Beach police are seeking help from the public as they look to identify the group of suspects who allegedly robbed an off-duty officer before a shooting occurred last weekend.

It happened on Sunday, July 12 at around 1:30 p.m., when an off-duty LBPD officer was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two suspects near Bixby Road and Orange Avenue, police said at the time.

In a news release, LBPD officials said that the off-duty officer fired shots towards the suspects, who fled from the scene.

"As with all officer-involved shootings, Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident," the release said. "Through their efforts, they believe three suspects were involved in the robbery and fled in a Black 2006-2011 Mercedes ML 350."

Photos of the vehicle Long Beach police was involved in the armed robbery of an off-duty officer on July 12, 2026. Long Beach Police Department

The car was last seen fleeing south on Orange Avenue from 37th Street, police said. They provided additional details on the vehicle involved, including that it:

had a temporary registration sticker on the passenger side of the front window

had what appeared to be factory 5-spoke wheels

tinted windows

damaged or broken out windows on the front and rear passenger side and the rear window

had a temporary California license plate

had prior damage to right passenger doors

was missing chrome molding on the right rear door and the center cap on the front right tire

had black roof rails and a sunroof

Both of the suspects who robbed the off-duty officer were described as males in their late teens or early 20s. They said a third suspect was also possibly involved, but did not provide details.

"To preserve the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released about the loss," the release said.

As they continue searching for the suspects, detectives ask anyone who knows more to call 911 immediately, as they are considered armed and dangerous. Homicide Detectives Hutchinson and Valenzuela can be contacted at 562-570-7244.