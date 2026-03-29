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Long Beach police break up e-bike takeover; 1 arrested

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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The Long Beach Police Department said officers broke up a massive electric-bike street takeover on Saturday night, resulting in the arrest of a teenager.

In a news release, the department said officers responded to reports of about 50 individuals riding "illegal e-motos, illegal pocket bikes, and e-bikes recklessly throughout the city" at about 4:22 p.m. In a coordinated effort, officers managed to bring the activity to a stop.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a reckless driving-related crime. In addition, five riders were cited for vehicle code violations, and officers towed five illegal e-motos and one illegal pocket bike.

"After learning about this large group, officers from multiple divisions worked together to impact the significant public safety risk these illegal e-bikes/pocket bikes can pose," said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. "Traffic safety remains a priority for the Long Beach Police Department, and we are committed to supporting this collaborative work in our city. Anyone who chooses to participate in reckless, illegal driving on our streets should be aware that we will continue to cite, arrest, and seize vehicles of those involved. I want to commend our police officers for once again using available resources to keep us all safe." 

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