Long Beach police break up e-bike takeover; 1 arrested

The Long Beach Police Department said officers broke up a massive electric-bike street takeover on Saturday night, resulting in the arrest of a teenager.

In a news release, the department said officers responded to reports of about 50 individuals riding "illegal e-motos, illegal pocket bikes, and e-bikes recklessly throughout the city" at about 4:22 p.m. In a coordinated effort, officers managed to bring the activity to a stop.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a reckless driving-related crime. In addition, five riders were cited for vehicle code violations, and officers towed five illegal e-motos and one illegal pocket bike.

"After learning about this large group, officers from multiple divisions worked together to impact the significant public safety risk these illegal e-bikes/pocket bikes can pose," said Chief of Police Wally Hebeish. "Traffic safety remains a priority for the Long Beach Police Department, and we are committed to supporting this collaborative work in our city. Anyone who chooses to participate in reckless, illegal driving on our streets should be aware that we will continue to cite, arrest, and seize vehicles of those involved. I want to commend our police officers for once again using available resources to keep us all safe."