Long Beach police ask for help finding hit-and-run driver who left two pedestrians injured

Police are asking for help from the public to identify a hit-and-run driver who left two pedestrians injured in Long Beach last month.

The crash happened on July 17 at the intersection of E. 4th Street and St. Louis Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located two pedestrians who were injured from a traffic collision," the statement said.

The victims were provided medical aid at the scene until they were taken to a nearby hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department. Both of their injuries were considered to be moderate and non-life-threatening.

During their preliminary investigation, officers learned that the pedestrians were crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when a car collided with them and drove away without stopping to help.

They described the car as a white, newer model Kia with a license plate ending 243.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.