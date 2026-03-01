Shooting near Long Beach grand opening of Marathon Burger leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

Long Beach police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others wounded on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Pine Avenue, near the Pine Square shopping center, at around 3:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach police outside of a parking garage where a shooting happened on Sunday, March 1, 2026. CBS LA

Police said that three people were taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting, where one succumbed to their injuries. They have not yet been identified.

The two other victims are said to be in stable condition at the latest.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available," Long Beach police noted.

No arrests have yet been reported in connection with the incident.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where there were multiple offers gathered outside of a parking garage in the area. There was medical waste on the ground outside the garage, which was blocked by police tape.

Nearby, the Marathon Burger was holding a grand opening for its newest location. A large crowd was gathered outside the restaurant, where food was being served from a large shade covering. A spokesperson for the burger joint, which was founded by Blacc Sam, the brother of late rapper Nipsey Hussle and current CEO of The Marathon brand, said that Snoop Dogg and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson were also in attendance.

"The opening was a huge success with strong community support," the spokesperson said. "There was an incident nearby, but it was not connected to the event. The opening itself proceeded safely and without issue."

The crowd outside of a Marathon Burger grand opening in Long Beach on March 1, 2026. A line of Long Beach Police Department officers can be seen nearby after a shooting happened less than a block away. CBS LA

Via aerial footage, a long line of Long Beach police were seen standing near the crowd gathered at the restaurant event.