Long Beach family speaks after fiery motorcycle crash leaves 2 hospitalized

Dramatic video shows the moments when a motorcyclist was ejected onto the hood of a moving car after a crash in Long Beach, which left the motorcycle engulfed in flames and two people hospitalized.

Ramon Acosta and his wife were riding the motorcycle when the crash happened last week, on Saturday, Jan. 10, near Ocean Boulevard and Orange Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

After a full week of recovery in the hospital, he says that he and his wife are lucky to be alive.

"When I got here, I was internally bleeding, which they stopped right away," Acosta told CBS LA. "I have a broken hip and I have a plate in my wrist, but I'm happy to be alive, man. It's all gonna heal."

He says that he and his wife, Michaele, had gotten onto their motorcycle to grab breakfast in Long Beach, something they love doing together on the weekends.

"We were coming from breakfast and we were getting ready to meet up with the rest of the guys to ride PCH down the coast like we always do," Acosta said. "We never made it. We finished breakfast and we never made it to the meetup."

He says that his wife sustained the worst of the crash, which caused her to fly off upon impact. Both have undergone several surgeries at St. Mary's Hospital in Long Beach, with their children by their side.

"Honestly, I started screaming and crying. You know you don't want to get a call that your dad's in the hospital," said Sara Acosta.

As they continue their long road to recovery, Acosta says that his wife is being sent home from the hospital to heal at home because she doesn't have insurance coverage. Family members have started an online fundraiser to help cover their medical expenses, which can be found by searching for the keywords "Support Michaele & Ray's Healing Journey."

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.