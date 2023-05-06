Long Beach man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother

Long Beach man gets into gun battle with Utah police after he kills his brother

Police are still unsure what compelled a Long Beach man to drive 730 miles to kill his estranged brother living in Utah.

A Ring camera from Scott Robert's home captured his fatal encounter with his brother, 66-year-old Jeffrey Roberts. A few minutes after Jeffrey arrives, Scott answers the door and talks with his estranged brother briefly.

Roberts tells his brother that he is there to see their mother. Scott responds by saying their mother lives in Missouri and after a few moments Roberts reaches into his jacket and opens fire.

He fires multiple rounds, killing his brother before waking away from the doorstep to retrieve a bag and shotgun from his van. He proceeds to shoot his sister-in-law. She survived.

Shortly after the bevy of gunfire, a neighbor calls the police as Roberts sets his brother's home on fire with road flares, according to police. When officers arrive, fire is already billowing from the home. Roberts then rushes through the same doorway where he shot and killed his brother carrying multiple guns and opens fire on police.

Police returned fire killing Roberts. Investigators said they found loaded magazines and more than 150 shotgun shells along with the weapons.

A neighbor in Long Beach described Scott as a man and father with integrity without a violent bone in his body.

"He would take the shirt off his back for somebody else that is the kind of person he was," said the woman, who wished to stay anonymous.

However, the next-door neighbor painted a very different picture of Roberts, describing him as arrogant, entitled and violent.

"He would yell at his mom," she said. "He would tell her 'shut up.' He would just be very aggressive with her."

While she grieved Scott, she seemed indifferent to Roberts' death.

"It breaks my hear to hear that Scott got killed," she said. "Honestly, Jeffrey not so much."

A family member described her Uncle Scott as a hero, claiming he told his wife to run, possibly saving her life.