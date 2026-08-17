Second jet skier who went missing off Long Beach coast found alive and hypothermic, Coast Guard says

A second jet skier who went missing off the coast in Long Beach on Sunday night has been found alive and hypothermic, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

Long Beach Fire Department Captain Jack Crabtree told CBS LA that they were contacted at around 10 p.m. on Sunday after learning that two members of a large group of people riding jet skis were unaccounted for near the Alamitos Bay Landing.

Soon after authorities began their search, they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, on a breakwall where she was able to flag down some fishermen who contacted LBFD, Crabtree said.

The man, who has not been identified, was found on Monday morning. It is unclear where or how officials located him.

Long Beach officials said one jet ski was located around 1:15 a.m. and around 1:45 a.m., the second was found in the open water past the sea wall. Both were spotted by the Coast Guard helicopter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.