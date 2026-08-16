Search underway for jet skier who went missing off Long Beach coast

The search is underway for a person who went missing while jet skiing off the Long Beach coast on Sunday night.

Long Beach Fire Department Captain Jack Crabtree told CBS LA that they were contacted at around 10 p.m. upon learning that two members of a large group of people riding jet skis were unaccounted for near the Alamitos Bay Landing.

Crabtree said that by 10:30 p.m., they were being assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and Long Beach police as they searched for the two missing jet skiers, an unidentified male and female.

The female, who hasn't been identified, was found on the breakwall, where she was able to flag down some fishermen who contacted LBFD, Crabtree said. She was rescued from the area by firefighters and assessed on their boat. It's unclear if she required hospitalization.

The second jet skier had not been located as of 11:30 p.m. LBFD officials said that the search will continue throughout the night.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.