Long Beach police launch homicide investigation after 33-year-old found dead with "suspicious injuries"

Long Beach police have launched a homicide investigation after a 33-year-old man was found dead with suspicious injuries last week.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said that homicide detectives were sent to the 6500 block of Muriel Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, for reports of a dead person.

"Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male adult victim with suspicious injuries and observed signs of foul play," the release said. He has been identified as 33-year-old resident Kenneth Shannon.

Police said that the suspect had already fled by the time they arrived.

"Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident as a murder," the release said. "Suspect(s) information, motive, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation."

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Shear and Myers at 562-570-7244.