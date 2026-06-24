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Long Beach police share video of SUV involved in May hit-and-run that left pedestrian significantly injured

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Long Beach police are seeking help from the public as they continue searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian in May and left them with significant injuries. 

The crash happened on May 24 at around 11 p.m., when officers said in a news release that they were called to the 5600 block of East 2nd Street for reports of an injured pedestrian. 

Investigators say that the pedestrian, who hasn't been publicly identified, was crossing the street when she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle traveling eastbound on East 2nd Street. 

"Detectives believe the vehicle to be a dark-colored GMC Yukon, between 2000 to 2006 model years," the release said. "The vehicle possibly has a sticker or other distinguishing emblem on the lower corner of the back driver's side window."

Police said that the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with significant injuries. Her condition as of June was not noted. 

The video showing the SUV involved in the crash can be seen on LBPD's YouTube.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, who recognizes the vehicle or who may have additional information was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7132.

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