2 teens on e-bikes hospitalized after Long Beach hit-and-run crash

Two teenagers were hospitalized when they were struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver while riding e-bikes in Long Beach on Saturday, according to police.

It happened at around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of E. Market Street and Elm Avenue, Long Beach Police Department officers told CBS LA.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle struck two juveniles who were riding motorized bikes," police said.

Both of the teens were taken to a nearby hospital by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, and one of the two was said to be in critical condition and the other in moderate condition. Both are expected to survive, according to LBPD.

"The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers' arrival," police said.

As they investigate the crash, LBPD detectives asked anyone who knows more or who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.