Long Beach police share video as search for hit-and-run driver who injured 2 teens continues

Long Beach police have shared new video of a hit-and-run driver who allegedly crashed into two teens on motorized dirt bikes in July, leaving both hospitalized.

In a news release shared on Thursday, more than a week after the collision, Long Beach Police Department officers said that the crash happened on July 25 at around 6:20 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that ... a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were riding motorized dirt bikes, traveling westbound on Market Street, when they were struck by a gray-colored Ford Fusion traveling northbound on Elm Avenue," the release said.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver of the Ford fled from the scene.

The vehicle allegedly involved in a Long Beach hit-and-run crash on July 25, 2026. Long Beach Police Department

Both of the teens were hospitalized after the crash, police said, noting that the 16-year-old sustained critical injuries and that the 17-year-old was moderately injured.

The video can be found on LBPD's YouTube channel.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows more was urged to contact Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7132.