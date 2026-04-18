Long Beach police say victim of Feb. hit-and-run crash has died as they keep searching for suspect

The victim of a February hit-and-run crash in Long Beach has died as police continue searching for the driver.

In a news release shared by the Long Beach Police Department, officers said that the crash happened back on Feb. 28, 2026 at around 1 a.m. near Redondo Avenue and Anaheim Street.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian lying unconscious in the roadway," the release said. "Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the pedestrian to a local hospital."

On Wednesday, April 15, police said that the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as 57-year-old Montebello resident Ronald Sera.

Investigators believe that Sera was struck by a Toyota Previa van as he walked across Redondo Avenue in a crosswalk. Instead of stopping to help, police said that the Toyota continued driving west on Anaheim Street.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Doughtery at 562-570-7355.