Long Beach man who allegedly ran over his 89-year-old father charged with murder

A Long Beach man who police say intentionally ran over his 89-year-old father with a car over the weekend has been charged with murder.

It happened a little before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Long Beach police said in a statement at the time. It was then that officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Wardlow Road that day after learning of a family disturbance involving a father and son.

When they arrived, they found 89-year-old William Porter pinned underneath a car in front of a home in the area.

"Officers attempted to rescue the elderly man with the assistance of nearby residents, who assisted by providing a floor jack, which officers used to raise the vehicle high enough to extricate the victim until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived," the release said.

Despite that, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested his 50-year-old son, Robert Daniel Porter, without further incident and he was booked for murder. In their initial release, they said that their investigation revealed he "intentionally struck the elderly man."

On Tuesday, Robert Daniel Porter was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of more than $2.1 million bail while awaiting arraignment in April, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

A criminal complaint includes allegations that he personally used a deadly weapon and that he has a prior strike, the District Attorney's Office said.