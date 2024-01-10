Long Beach: Driver injured during November pursuit crash dies

Driver injured in Long Beach pursuit crash dies after months in hospital

A driver who was critically injured when he was struck by a pursuit driver fleeing from authorities in Long Beach in November has died.

The crash happened on Nov. 24 at around 3:15 p.m., when a pursuit with an alleged stolen vehicle suspect came to a sudden and violent end at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Long Beach Boulevard.

The chase is said to have started when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies determined that the driver had stolen the car at some point, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

After some time, the suspect slammed into the victim's pickup truck, leaving them in critical condition.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators learned on Wednesday that he had succumbed to those injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The pursuit driver and his passenger were also hospitalized following the crash, but the extent of their injuries was not known. The suspect was taken into custody afterwards for his involvement in the pursuit.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation, LBPD said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (562) 570-7355.