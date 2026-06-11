18-year-old arrested for deadly Long Beach stabbing

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a man dead in early June, police said.

The original incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on June 1, when Long Beach Police Department officers were called to the 1800 block of Harbor Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Long Beach resident Arnoldo Andre Garcia Mendoza suffering from a life-threatening stab wound. Despite attempted life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics.

Long Beach PD homicide detectives were contacted to assume the investigation, and over the next two weeks, they were able to identify the possible suspect as 18-year-old Landon Sandoval. He was located in the 1400 block of Parade Street on June 11 and taken into custody without further incident.

Sandoval was booked for murder and remains behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail, police said.

"The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation," a news release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Long Beach PD Homicide Detectives Ethan Shear or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244.