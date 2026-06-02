Long Beach police launch investigation after man stabbed to death

Long Beach police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Monday night.

In a news release, Long Beach Police Department officers said that they were called to the 1800 block of Harbor Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. upon learning of the stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

Despite attempted life-saving measures from police and Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital. He has not yet been identified.

Police said that a suspect had already fled by the time they arrived.

LBPD homicide detectives were contacted to assume the investigation. They have not yet provided details on the suspect or a motive in the stabbing.

"At this time, suspect information, circumstances of the assault, and motive remain under investigation," detectives said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Detectives Shear or Myers at 562-570-7244.