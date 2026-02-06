2 arrested for deadly shooting near railroad tracks in Long Beach

Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in early January that left a 32-year-old man dead near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Long Beach, police said on Friday.

Josh Porras, 50, and Maria Gomez, 41, both of Long Beach, were taken into custody on Thursday, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. Police say that they were both located in the 5500 block of Linden Avenue. Both were booked at the Long Beach Jail for murder and were being held in lieu of $2 million bail each, police said.

Their arrests stem from the deadly shooting in the 2300 block of E. Artesia Boulevard near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Jan. 12 at around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, 32-year-old Steven Vejar, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police still have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD's homicide detectives, Reyes or Temblador, at (562) 570-7244.