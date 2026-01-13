Long Beach police investigating deadly shooting near Union Pacific Railroad tracks

Long Beach homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

They were called to the 2300 block of E. Artesia Boulevard near the tracks at around 7:30 p.m. upon learning of the shooting, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

"The motive and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation," police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Reyes or Temblador at (562) 570-7244.