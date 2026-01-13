Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach police investigating deadly shooting near Union Pacific Railroad tracks

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Long Beach homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday near the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. 

They were called to the 2300 block of E. Artesia Boulevard near the tracks at around 7:30 p.m. upon learning of the shooting, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. 

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. 

"The motive and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation," police said. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Reyes or Temblador at (562) 570-7244. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue