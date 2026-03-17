65-year-old man killed in crash while crossing Long Beach street

A 65-year-old man was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in Long Beach last week, according to police.

The crash happened on Wednesday, March 11 at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Redondo Avenue, a news release from the Long Beach Police Department said.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian lying in the roadway between Redondo Avenue and Coronado Avenue," the release said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The man, who was identified as 65-year-old Long Beach resident Daren Duane Roland, died the next day, police said, noting that they were not notified of the death until Monday, March 16.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Anaheim Street towards Redondo Avenue when it struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside a crosswalk on Redondo Avenue," police said.

The driver of the Camry remained at the scene, police said. They do not believe that speed, distracted driving or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

As their investigation continues, LBPD detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at (562) 570-7355.